Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Increases Holding in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM); Brown Advisory Continues to Hold Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 1.27 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641.71M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 231,133 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $62.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 583,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,194 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

