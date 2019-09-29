Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Upped Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Holding by $590,000 as Valuation Declined; Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Valuation Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.37 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 250 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 55 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 39,018 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.4% or 1.31M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.32% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. Westwood Gru owns 77,555 shares. Axa invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Rmb Cap Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Vanguard accumulated 31.07M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Alyeska Investment Group LP stated it has 27,830 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 38.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.