Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Raised Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Position; Northside Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in General Mls (GIS) by $689,208 as Shares Rose

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 2.08M shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,569 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Raymond James Fin Advsr stated it has 102,668 shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc invested 0.13% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Coldstream Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Natl Pension Service has 0.07% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 48,179 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 2,034 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Com reported 5,775 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 308,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 8,415 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 2.03% stake. Manchester Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 291 shares.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $254.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.