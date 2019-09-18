Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Lowered Its Celgene Com (CELG) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $692,667

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 10.60M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 2.87M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 83,301 shares to 66,699 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,444 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 666,980 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.09% or 8,019 shares in its portfolio. Benin invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 16,842 shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 144,560 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 90,400 shares. 27,071 are owned by Kepos Limited Partnership. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii Lp holds 36.45% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 1.83M shares. Korea Investment holds 837,851 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested 1.87% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Liability Company invested in 60,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,416 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 350 shares. Personal Advisors holds 0% or 4,336 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.