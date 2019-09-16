Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Boosted Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Holding by $590,000; Aldebaran Financial Cut Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Stock Declined

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 311,580 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51M, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 209,601 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,300 shares to 6,715 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.3% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Transamerica Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 64 shares. Next has invested 0.2% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Carroll Associate Inc invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% or 5,316 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 105,505 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Heartland holds 2,979 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 475 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.5% or 39,777 shares. 177,609 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mgmt. 25,985 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 41,300 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Keybank National Association Oh holds 3,015 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98M for 9.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 10,780 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 39,382 shares. Moreover, Blair William Commerce Il has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 20,869 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 498 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 36,635 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 41,331 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 28,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Harvest Management has invested 0.49% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Tdam Usa holds 0.5% or 119,319 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 169,361 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 270 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 248,996 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1,518 shares. Amer Interest holds 6.80 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 187 shares.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

