Oakmont Raised Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $8.41 Million; Stock Price Rose; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Its Hr Block (HRB) Stake by $529,888

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Hr Block Inc (HRB) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 18,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 23,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, down from 41,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Hr Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 2.54 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,874 shares to 330,660 shares, valued at $43.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 4,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).