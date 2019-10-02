Oakmont Partners Upped Mastercard (MA) Holding By $330,792; Bank7 (BSVN) Shorts Increased By 14.39%

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 1,253 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 13,852 shares with $3.67M value, up from 12,599 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $266.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $262.99. About 2.73 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) had an increase of 14.39% in short interest. BSVN’s SI was 31,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.39% from 27,100 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)’s short sellers to cover BSVN’s short positions. The SI to Bank7 Corp’s float is 0.83%. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 946 shares traded. Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding firm for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company has market cap of $188.47 million. The firm accepts demand, savings, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 8 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, and hospitality loans; variable- and fixed-rate commercial loans; agricultural real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,916 shares to 21,478 valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 899 shares and now owns 1,050 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 24 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.