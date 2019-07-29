Oakmont Partners Upped Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $362,173 as Share Price Rose; Federated Investors Cut Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) as Share Price Declined

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 85,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 101,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.17M shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 11,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,802 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 46,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 16,223 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited owns 660 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Llp has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 10,961 shares. Cadian Cap LP has invested 5.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.17% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 318,389 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 10,880 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 19,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street reported 1.43 million shares stake. Westfield LP invested in 0.27% or 283,827 shares. Schroder Inv Management owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 285 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 15,004 shares to 67,206 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mngmt Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Asset Mngmt reported 12,945 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Lc invested in 26,692 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.28% or 75,103 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,005 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt has 85,670 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 243,262 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor reported 596,386 shares stake. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Co Nj stated it has 147,847 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc holds 40,842 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability reported 63,511 shares stake. Sigma Counselors Incorporated invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 179,038 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 32,892 shares in its portfolio.