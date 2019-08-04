Oakmont Partners Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $368,334 as Valuation Rose; Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.46 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 136,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 401,945 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 265,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 507,727 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 04/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Second Award for Dual-Tenor Green Project Bond in Japan; 11/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Dedicates Its US Regional Headquarters Office in Walnut Creek, California; 05/03/2018 Canadian Solar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Gets $106.7 Million From Prudential; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win lJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora l Solar Project

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 140,771 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $58.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 75,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.74 million shares, and cut its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

