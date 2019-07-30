Oakmont Partners Upped Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Nike (NKE) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 million, down from 124,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 3.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares to 136,508 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.