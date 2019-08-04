Oakmont Partners Trimmed Its Position in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $371,781 as Market Value Were Volatile; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Decreased Position by $354,625

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.15M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares to 18,674 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 157,168 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 29,617 shares. 137,127 are owned by Wells Fargo And Communications Mn. Karpus accumulated 0.03% or 56,883 shares. Sit Inv Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 59,100 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,000 shares. Invest Ltd Com accumulated 195,548 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.32% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 46,593 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 210 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited reported 5,796 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Peoples Finance Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,715 shares.

