Oakmont Partners Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Cut by $527,100; Baskin Financial Services Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Decreased by $427,167

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 69,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 81,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares to 27,738 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 11,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Continental Advisors Lc holds 94,300 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Matrix Asset Advsrs New York reported 207,069 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 21.80M shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 12.54M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Stillwater Advsr Lc holds 360,621 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.07M shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spirit Of America Mngmt stated it has 16,900 shares. Moreover, Guardian Capital LP has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 115,310 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 534,146 shares stake. Grimes Company invested in 0.25% or 73,685 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares to 97,913 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 120,240 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.62% or 106,304 shares. Bonness Enterprises invested in 56,700 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers reported 1.85M shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Comm holds 3.51% or 354,368 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Commercial Bank Trust Of Newtown has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss has 43,946 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 11.15M shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested in 8.10M shares. Moreover, Sterling Investment Inc has 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proffitt & Goodson has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Da Davidson & stated it has 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.