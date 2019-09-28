Oakmont Partners Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Bank Of Nova Scotia Increased Carnival (CCL) Stake by $482,218; Share Value Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 10,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 156,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, up from 146,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 26,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,538 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $926,000, down from 45,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 6,576 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.14% or 10,540 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation reported 1.95 million shares stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Company Inc has 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 206,713 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 24,000 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.67% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hillsdale Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 800 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd accumulated 147,398 shares. Spirit Of America Ny, a New York-based fund reported 13,350 shares. 64,432 are owned by Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Sell and 6 Stocks to Buy on Vaping Fears – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Behalf of Altria Group Stockholders and Encourages Altria Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Is The E-Cig Industry On The Verge Of Collapse? – International Business Times” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Pays A 1.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,531 shares to 75,506 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 641 shares to 8,610 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,834 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 39,102 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 163,107 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.27% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.36M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens & Northern Corporation has invested 0.33% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Central National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 494 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 4,700 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, M Securities has 0.24% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 15,517 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 241,336 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 687,695 shares. 195 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 2.93% or 32,087 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Government of The Bahamas Sign Agreements to Develop Two New Destination Projects – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CARNIVAL PLC (CCL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock.