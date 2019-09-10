Oakmont Partners Raised Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shareholder West Family Investments Lifted Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 315.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 14,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 4,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 11.45M shares traded or 60.51% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video)

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 305,966 shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wendell David Assocs has 48,670 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Regal Limited Liability Corp holds 2,752 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap holds 2,974 shares. Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Girard Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 111,068 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 74,331 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Enterprise Svcs reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mai Capital has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,299 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 5.35M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Verity & Verity Limited, a South Carolina-based fund reported 35,051 shares. 24,707 are held by Private Wealth Advisors. 170,097 are held by Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,025 shares to 3,544 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,925 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc (Call) by 73,700 shares to 500 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Inc reported 305,822 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 179,233 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Penbrook Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0% stake. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.13% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Barclays Pcl holds 9,860 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0% or 132,370 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 84,000 shares. Regions Corp has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 159,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership has 904,616 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).