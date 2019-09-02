Oakmont Partners Raised Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake; NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 3.25% above currents $219.08 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23400 target. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $207 target. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. See NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $207.0000 New Target: $234.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $218.0000 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $231.0000 232.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $223 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $209 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $207.0000 209.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $194.0000 207.0000

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $225.0000 236.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 254.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 24,664 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 34,357 shares with $5.49 million value, up from 9,693 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $105.97 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1St Source Bancorp, Indiana-based fund reported 5,427 shares. Bainco Invsts has 1.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested in 2.27 million shares or 4.21% of the stock. Weatherstone Management stated it has 1,135 shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 4,458 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 201,382 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2,238 shares stake. L & S Advsrs holds 1.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 39,216 shares. First Bancorporation owns 1,193 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 4,003 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Co Limited has invested 0.78% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWO) stake by 2,592 shares to 20,927 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) stake by 41,309 shares and now owns 49,002 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc owns 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 467,166 shares. 1,568 are held by Etrade Ltd. Gateway Advisers Limited Com invested 0.31% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Asset Management Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 20,903 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 2,303 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.99% or 176,797 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 0.47% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 46,681 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 6,581 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 295,185 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers owns 1,629 shares. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 1,464 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,249 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 38,533 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 9.61% above currents $154.91 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, August 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19700 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, August 19.