Oakmont Partners Raised First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding By $526,400; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted By $594,000 Its Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 138.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 5,264 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 9,078 shares with $912,000 value, up from 3,814 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $16.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.35. About 671,334 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) stake by 129% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 33,000 shares as Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 58,582 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 25,582 last quarter. Customers Bancorp Inc now has $643.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 122,558 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,385 shares to 4,825 valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,734 shares and now owns 11,298 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (San Francisco, California) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 1.28 million shares to 463,627 valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 34,300 shares and now owns 109,586 shares. Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was reduced too.