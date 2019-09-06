Oakmont Partners Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake By $868,452; Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Sellers Increased By 18.31% Their Shorts

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 111.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 22,268 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 42,178 shares with $1.69M value, up from 19,910 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $210.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 22.08M shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) had an increase of 18.31% in short interest. ORMP’s SI was 49,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.31% from 41,500 shares previously. With 50,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s short sellers to cover ORMP’s short positions. The SI to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.4%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 78,431 shares traded or 159.34% up from the average. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has declined 34.17% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ORMP News: 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Admin of Proteins; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Administration of Proteins; 23/04/2018 Oramed Pharmaceuticals: 90-day Dosing Study Is a Prerequisite to Phase 3 Confirmatory Studies Under FDA’s BLA; 23/04/2018 – Oramed Pharmaceuticals Study Will Enroll Approximately 240 Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in Multiple Centers Throughout the U.S

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.34% above currents $46.41 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, June 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, April 12. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4800 target in Monday, April 29 report.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 8,782 shares to 1,873 valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN) stake by 27,427 shares and now owns 27,100 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company has market cap of $52.50 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates primarily in Israel.

