Oakmont Partners Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Visa (V) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $181.50 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 2.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 8,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $252.6. About 382,275 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares to 231,878 shares, valued at $80.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Ltd Liability accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability owns 3,468 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 0.83% or 548,682 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Management holds 0.54% or 6,573 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited holds 37,520 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Agricole S A owns 1.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 227,001 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,903 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 284,760 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvey Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scopus Asset Limited Partnership invested in 2.4% or 525,000 shares. Argent stated it has 77,758 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 1.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,061 shares to 31,106 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,373 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Communication owns 20,290 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Montag A And Assoc stated it has 12,515 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 55,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley Incorporated stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Central National Bank & Trust has 4,407 shares. Essex Fincl has invested 0.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cypress Capital Gru accumulated 3,988 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Peninsula Asset Management Inc stated it has 18,746 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. De Burlo Gp Incorporated holds 0.1% or 2,016 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 42,788 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,039 shares. 1,848 are owned by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Llc. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 0.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).