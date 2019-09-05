Oakmont Partners Position in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered by $301,265; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Position by $1.89 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 13,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 2,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 16,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.2. About 32,478 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR)

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $287.62. About 654,741 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 2,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap holds 2.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.85M shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,461 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc holds 4,961 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt accumulated 17,337 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bank holds 10,658 shares. Boston Advisors has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vestor Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Landscape Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,948 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 73,190 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 181,740 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com reported 0.25% stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,203 shares to 229,698 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 22.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 7,600 shares. Ameriprise reported 980,719 shares. 1,200 were reported by Westport Asset Mngmt. Stephens Ar stated it has 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 278,622 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 3,544 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd Llc holds 2.44% or 283,811 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 8.00 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 141,375 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.02% or 3,400 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 7,572 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 11,241 shares. Washington Management Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 3,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 585,040 shares stake.

