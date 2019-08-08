Oakmont Partners Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed Stake by $3.30 Million

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 9.72 million shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 68,975 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9.91 million shares. Greatmark Investment Prns holds 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,751 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Co has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,729 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 595,095 shares in its portfolio. Kempner Capital Mgmt invested in 2.46% or 33,620 shares. Moreover, Carlson Ltd Partnership has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 182,300 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc has 1.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.05M shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 43,579 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,950 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,994 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 378,902 shares. 988 are owned by Vestor Cap Ltd. Cypress Capital Limited (Wy) has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Phocas Fincl accumulated 0.07% or 6,493 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,493 shares to 93,804 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,117 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

