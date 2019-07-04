Oakmont Partners Lowered Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $301,265; Qs Investors Decreased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $3.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 77.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 24,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 31,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 600,178 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil-Dri Increases Dividend for 16th Year in a Row and Announces Changes to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 64,937 shares to 71,750 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 19,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24 million for 22.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 90 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Profund Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 208,226 were accumulated by Natixis. 7,289 are held by Bridgewater Associate L P. 8,176 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 0.05% or 17,158 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 162,155 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 15,500 are held by Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Co. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 3,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,048 were reported by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 73,859 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 23,245 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & stated it has 81,878 shares. First Citizens Bank & Tru Company reported 4,975 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Community Fincl Bank Na has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shine Advisory Serv reported 2,506 shares stake. M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested in 84,755 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt accumulated 1,400 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 7,977 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rmb Cap Management has 6,423 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bangor Financial Bank reported 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,971 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. First Long Island Lc owns 84,033 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd reported 86,302 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 3,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,500 are owned by Symmetry Peak Management Ltd.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,386 shares to 87,306 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.