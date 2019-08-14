Oakmont Partners Lowered Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding as Share Price Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Upped Stake in Posco (PKX) by $836,000

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 254,928 shares traded or 46.84% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Net KRW768.70B Vs KRW839.60B; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $158.96. About 725,618 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 10,900 shares to 92,700 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,600 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,710 shares to 111,829 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

