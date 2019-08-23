Oakmont Partners Lowered International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 71.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 13,912 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 5,540 shares with $782,000 value, down from 19,452 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $118.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space

Among 3 analysts covering Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anglo American PLC has GBX 2710 highest and GBX 1570 lowest target. GBX 1995’s average target is 17.52% above currents GBX 1697.6 stock price. Anglo American PLC had 67 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) earned “Sell” rating by DZ Bank on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Oddo & Cie. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2200 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. See Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2280.00 New Target: GBX 2230.00 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2390.00 New Target: GBX 2280.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.05% above currents $134.32 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17500 target.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 17,548 shares to 22,548 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 22,268 shares and now owns 42,178 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Group Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 0.43% or 45,066 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce Inc has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1,973 shares stake. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.29% or 6,313 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 37,355 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank reported 15,029 shares. Hendershot Investments reported 0.06% stake. Greenleaf Trust reported 8,057 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc owns 36,483 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,539 shares. Csu Producer Resources stated it has 6,000 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,809 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,555 shares.

More notable recent Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Anglo American plc’s (LON:AAL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Never a bad day at the office for Anglo American execs – MINING.com” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Coal hurts Anglo American’s Q1 production, 2019 guidance unchanged – MINING.com” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals and minerals, and precious metals and minerals worldwide. The company has market cap of 23.49 billion GBP. The firm explores for iron ore, manganese ore, and alloys; metallurgical and thermal coal; copper; nickel; niobium; phosphates; platinum group metals; and rough and polished diamonds. It has a 5.3 P/E ratio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M.

The stock increased 1.01% or GBX 17 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1697.6. About 1.09M shares traded. Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America