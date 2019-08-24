Oakmont Partners Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Position; AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (DETNF) Shorts Up By 7.72%

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 62.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 6,025 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 3,544 shares with $237,000 value, down from 9,569 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $55.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 6.57 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had an increase of 7.72% in short interest. DETNF’s SI was 2.87 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.72% from 2.67M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 28747 days are for AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DETNF)’s short sellers to cover DETNF’s short positions. It closed at $25.93 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has market cap of $9.43 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had working interests in 28 fields/projects containing estimated total net proven reserves of 692 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves of 914 million barrels of oil equivalents. It has a 36.94 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016.

