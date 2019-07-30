Oakmont Partners Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $460,502; As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Price Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Has Raised by $1.49 Million Its Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 2.63 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 628,711 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04 million. Another trade for 820 shares valued at $53,915 was made by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5. Quinn T. Kyle sold $671,666 worth of stock or 10,228 shares. DANFORTH DAVID J had sold 3,049 shares worth $197,383. $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by Davila Marco A..

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,174 shares to 153,780 shares, valued at $29.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

