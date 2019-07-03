Oakmont Partners Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $2.63 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Equifax (EFX) Valuation Rose While Sun Life Financial Upped Its Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 941.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 387,328 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Pitcairn owns 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1,948 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Invest Mngmt Company has 0.27% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0.04% or 76,285 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 50 shares. 22,759 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Everence Cap Management has 0.1% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fiduciary Trust Co accumulated 0.03% or 9,597 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sei Co has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,775 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 11,812 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 232 are owned by Plante Moran Advsr Llc.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Equifax announces earnings release date and conference call for fourth quarter 2018 results – PRNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Canadian consumer delinquencies starting to rise NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “A Comparative Look At Employment History Can Net A Nearly 50% Improvement In New Hire Retention Rates – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Focus Turns To Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 10,320 shares to 18,048 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 27,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 4.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Glenview State Bank Trust Dept invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,515 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Nbt Bank & Trust N A reported 177,584 shares stake. Goodman Finance holds 0.67% or 16,387 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 279,676 shares. Cap Investors reported 31.33 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Aldebaran stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 148,818 shares. Verity Asset holds 4,553 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cullen Cap Mngmt Lc reported 626,660 shares stake. Grace & White Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 631 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.