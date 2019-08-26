Oakmont Partners Lifted By $460,502 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Smith Thomas W Decreased Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position

Smith Thomas W decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Smith Thomas W holds 100,348 shares with $45.35M value, down from 104,348 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $8.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $13.63 during the last trading session, reaching $452.98. About 53,703 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 199.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 32,893 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 49,397 shares with $735,000 value, up from 16,504 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CACC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance: Collections Performance Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Credit Acceptance Corp At $400, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 17,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 12 shares. 11,381 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Millennium Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 971 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,852 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 67 shares. Smith Thomas W stated it has 100,348 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 2,045 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.04% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bloombergsen Incorporated has 14.78% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 494,767 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has 1,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance has $49500 highest and $440 lowest target. $467.50’s average target is 3.21% above currents $452.98 stock price. Credit Acceptance had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management LP accumulated 0% or 1,005 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 270,265 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc owns 58,531 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 27,732 shares. Sprott Incorporated has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lpl Financial Lc holds 1.41 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Twin Capital Mgmt reported 316,180 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.02M shares. Carlson Management owns 8,847 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meritage Port Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rench Wealth Management accumulated 1.89% or 35,746 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).