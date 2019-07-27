Oakmont Partners Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Valuation Declined, Fsi Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.61 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advisors accumulated 122,571 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 2.10M shares or 2.11% of the stock. Payden Rygel invested in 346,100 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 2.2% or 971,023 shares. Mawer Investment Management Limited reported 1.90 million shares. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 41,971 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 266,015 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.22 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company owns 44,301 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.28% or 934,946 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.01M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 21.58M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Limited Co invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Reasons Amazon Is Set to Impress With Earnings Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,109 shares. Thomas White Int Limited stated it has 14,900 shares. Capstone Invest Lc owns 5,828 shares. Td Asset Management reported 56,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,242 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 9.64 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 131,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,473 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 4,505 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Lp has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Us Bank & Trust De reported 32,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 886 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Global Breakfast Drinks Market Will Reach USD 83.83 Billion By 2026: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: TRU,THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. Shares for $59,951 were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205. $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. On Monday, January 28 the insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977.