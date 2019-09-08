Oakmont Partners Increases Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose While Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Holding by $376,686

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 13,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,513 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 19,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,577 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc reported 0.43% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Ls Advsrs Llc has 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 23,287 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,784 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 88,144 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 26,700 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 296,417 shares. Centurylink Invest Management invested in 0.54% or 25,600 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 203,076 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 967,337 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 15,400 were reported by Global Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 24,690 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 5,666 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 22.17% or 19.34M shares.

