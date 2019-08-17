Oakmont Partners Increased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.22 Million; Signia Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Landec (LNDC) by $658,680 as Stock Price Rose

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 54,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 266,033 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 211,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 181,975 shares traded or 32.01% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 684 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 4,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,734 shares to 11,298 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN) by 27,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,100 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).