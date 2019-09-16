Oakmont Partners Increased Holding in Paychex (PAYX); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 3.57 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL MATURE ON DEC 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 22,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 63,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20 million, up from 41,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 1.05 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,720 were reported by Meridian Invest Counsel. Stevens Cap LP accumulated 67,317 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fcg Lc accumulated 3,134 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 3,456 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated owns 200,115 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Williams Jones & Associate reported 8,800 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 27,255 shares. Hbk Investments LP invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 144,207 shares. Allstate reported 68,038 shares. Raymond James Na reported 180,995 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 594,500 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,288 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.47 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15M and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,680 shares to 7,051 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horrell Cap has 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 3.39M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 26,198 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 2.53% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 140,076 shares. Capital Invsts invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,681 shares. Asset Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 148 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,713 shares. Carderock Capital Management accumulated 5,259 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wetherby Asset holds 0.12% or 13,010 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 40,000 shares. Truepoint holds 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 2,902 shares. Burns J W Co accumulated 1.3% or 68,496 shares.