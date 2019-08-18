Oakmont Partners Increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake; Cipher Capital LP Upped By $1.66 Million Its Moelis & Co (MC) Stake

Cipher Capital Lp increased Moelis & Co (MC) stake by 375.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 40,386 shares as Moelis & Co (MC)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 51,151 shares with $2.13 million value, up from 10,765 last quarter. Moelis & Co now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 272,083 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR

Oakmont Partners Llc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 138.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 5,264 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 9,078 shares with $912,000 value, up from 3,814 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.63M shares traded or 132.55% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moelis & Company (MC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By The Book III : The Peter Lynch Universe For August – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 36.19% above currents $31.94 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on Monday, July 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by JMP Securities.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 109,797 shares to 46,850 valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nomad Foods Ltd Usd stake by 46,876 shares and now owns 44,165 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 6,025 shares to 3,544 valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 26,991 shares and now owns 7,464 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 14.41% above currents $92.06 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report.