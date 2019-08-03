Oakmont Partners Holds Stake in Whirlpool (WHR); As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 145.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 17,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 30,122 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 12,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 876,272 shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 134,888 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 1.62M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Patten Grp stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hwg LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barbara Oil Company invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). St Johns Inv Communication Limited Company accumulated 8,273 shares. 2,958 are held by Blue Edge Cap Limited Company. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Broderick Brian C invested in 1.37% or 31,136 shares. 5,601 were reported by Atwood And Palmer. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,956 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,173 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.19% or 19,569 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Ltd Com has 1.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,790 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 201,749 shares to 445,430 shares, valued at $29.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 152,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 27,222 shares to 226,286 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 93,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,801 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool declares $1.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Whirlpool Corporation Scores 100 Percent on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Next Prime Minister To Confront Brexit Chaos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.