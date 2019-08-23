Oakmont Partners Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Has Raised as Shares Declined; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Price Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $885,000

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 138.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 5,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 9,078 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 3,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 948,611 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 144,676 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 20,782 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 4,297 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited reported 17,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 12,806 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 24,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cap Mgmt Assoc New York has 0.46% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 5,000 shares. 118,134 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 26,921 were accumulated by Bogle Inv Lp De. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Ameriprise invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,407 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 341,449 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 6 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.03% or 365,019 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

