Oakmont Partners Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $1.73 Million; Kynikos Associates LP Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,975 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1 Company You’ve Never Heard Of That You Rely On Every Day – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sentiment toward the stock is improving this year – Live Trading News” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Simplicity Trumps Everything – Live Trading News” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 138,985 shares stake. Investec Asset North America Inc has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt has invested 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regis Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley stated it has 94,004 shares. Ashmore Wealth Limited Company accumulated 1.27 million shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc reported 14,604 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28.11 million shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 28,600 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.29% stake. Pacific Mngmt Company has 83,566 shares. Dana Advisors Inc has 227,555 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Weik Mngmt reported 7,400 shares. Moreover, Strategic Ser has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,675 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc owns 26,289 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 350,601 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 89,699 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Johnson Investment Counsel has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Edge Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Lc reported 84,132 shares stake. Cincinnati owns 1.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 375,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 345,183 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested in 1,942 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability owns 6,688 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 151,802 shares. 9,929 are owned by Lourd Ltd Llc.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,399 shares to 6,696 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 87,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,775 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.