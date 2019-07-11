Oakmont Partners Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Trimmed by $397,650; Saia (SAIA) Holding Maintained by Hodges Capital Management Inc

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 6,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,544 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 9,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 4.02 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 7,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,070 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 182,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 121,716 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Nippon Life Americas has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Horizon Limited Liability invested in 4,107 shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 105,204 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.31% or 75,896 shares. Blue Fin Cap Inc has invested 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 28,005 shares. California-based Menta Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc has 0.67% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,878 were reported by Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.73% or 881,787 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 935,030 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 14,267 shares. Cap Advsr Ok reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Inv Advsrs Limited Com owns 18,372 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 41,123 shares to 230,796 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).