Oakmont Partners Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Light Street Capital Management Raised Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc acquired 1,352 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s stock declined 14.74%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 308,752 shares with $110.09M value, up from 307,400 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $129.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $294.98. About 4.70M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 12/03/2018 – Netflix 'can be shorted back to $300,' says well-known investor Andrew Left; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn't Found an Expectation It Can't Beat — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: 'A Christmas Prince' Sequel 'The Royal Wedding' Set at Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 37.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 7,501 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 27,738 shares with $4.40 million value, up from 20,237 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $135.80B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 8.67 million shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 18.63% above currents $155.14 stock price. Salesforce.com had 48 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $189 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 23 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 0.01% or 170 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,870 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 114,878 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 21,910 are owned by Salem Investment Counselors. Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 278,983 shares. 3,017 were accumulated by First Finance Corporation In. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 0.72% or 205,398 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 0.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,313 were accumulated by Btim Corp. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,781 shares. Pictet North America, a Switzerland-based fund reported 90,394 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) stake by 42,400 shares to 12,800 valued at $154,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) stake by 27,222 shares and now owns 226,286 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M.

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 6,000 shares to 333,000 valued at $69.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 8,080 shares and now owns 662,250 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.