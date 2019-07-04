Oakmont Partners Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.19 Million; Msci (MSCI) Position Has Upped by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 7,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 20,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 116,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.57. About 166,072 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 16/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 29/05/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON POTENTIAL METHODOLOGY ENHANCEMENT; 13/03/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES 12 NEW CHINA INDEXES; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26,696 shares to 207,914 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,731 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Communications has 2,248 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 33,446 shares. Mckinley Ltd Liability Com Delaware holds 2.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 182,907 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 0.18% or 3,395 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company owns 147,211 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 13 shares. Security National, a West Virginia-based fund reported 13,190 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,583 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 27,452 shares. Petrus Lta has 1,302 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 328,369 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership invested 1.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 44,872 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh holds 0.69% or 6,938 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $124,269. Tallapragada Srinivas also sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 183,995 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,983 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 422 are held by Ftb Inc. Investec Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Kj Harrison & Prtn stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 21,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,300 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,375 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 0.93% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 35,747 shares. Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 155,700 are held by Seatown Holdg Pte Limited. Franklin Res Inc owns 1.35M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.