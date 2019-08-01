Oakmont Partners Has Upped Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding by $526,400; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Has Lifted Its Position by $362,622

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 138.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 5,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 9,078 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 3,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.51. About 206,417 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 5.91 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,769 shares to 1,787 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,482 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,274 shares to 68,778 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 48,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,250 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chemical Bancshares stated it has 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). American Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First City Capital Mngmt owns 15,611 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 67,410 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.31% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 218,000 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 191,411 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 162,179 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Rockshelter Capital Management Limited Liability owns 137,235 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 7,724 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 700 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Cap has 0.98% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 1.82M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

