Oakmont Partners Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.73 Million as Valuation Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 68,975 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 3.89M shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares to 89,956 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,734 shares to 11,298 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 11,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,078 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).