Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $301,265 as Share Value Rose; Centene (CNC) Stock Value Declined While Smith Asset Management Group LP Lifted Its Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $307.22. About 2.56M shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 0.4% or 118,791 shares. California-based Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ironwood Fincl Limited Co owns 58 shares. Family Cap Com stated it has 378,471 shares or 42.61% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 157,793 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 106,883 shares. 15,715 are owned by Hendley And Incorporated. Morgan Stanley owns 6.14M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.27% or 276,002 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Ltd accumulated 34,476 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,030 shares. Swedbank reported 2.38M shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,999 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. Shares for $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 990 shares to 88,360 shares, valued at $34.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 22,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,376 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs owns 457 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 779,020 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 281 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.26% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset One Ltd has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 54,995 were reported by Endurant Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,463 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.83% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alpine Woods Ltd owns 37,660 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 147,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Lc holds 14,500 shares. Assetmark holds 355,339 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

