Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Stake by $439,848 as Share Price Were Volatile; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increases Position in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 724,762 shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 94.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 54,981 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 58,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 65,595 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 10,275 shares to 44,671 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 6,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 128,367 shares. Sit Invest Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.07 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 33,196 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 69,309 shares. Shaker Fincl Ltd Co reported 0.44% stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 38,440 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mngmt has 1.48% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Bulldog Lc holds 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 153,517 shares. 1607 Capital Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.28% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,972 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Next Grp Inc holds 2,100 shares.

