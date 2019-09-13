Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Position By $439,848; First Trust Has 1.06 Sentiment

First Trust (FAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 17 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced stock positions in First Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.89 million shares, up from 4.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) stake by 94.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 54,981 shares as Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC)’s stock 0.00%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 3,300 shares with $29,000 value, down from 58,281 last quarter. Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T now has $246.63M valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 47,824 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.84% of its portfolio in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund for 2.24 million shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 143,603 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.17% invested in the company for 42,454 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 254,833 shares.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $138.00 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 64,117 shares traded or 63.57% up from the average. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,284 are owned by Reilly Fincl Limited Company. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 25,875 shares. 17,777 were accumulated by Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Next Financial Inc invested in 0% or 2,100 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Lpl Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Sit Assoc holds 4.07 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 0.26% or 78,189 shares. Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,971 shares in its portfolio. 128,367 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley owns 33,196 shares. 3.92M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 69,309 shares in its portfolio.