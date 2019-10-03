Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Dalton Investments Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding By $2.08 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 39.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,680 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 7,051 shares with $877,000 value, down from 11,731 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $212.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 1.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada

Dalton Investments Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc sold 33,038 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 341,447 shares with $21.64 million value, down from 374,485 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 834,798 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16M.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.95M for 14.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 17.24% above currents $60.08 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Management owns 143,052 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 491,303 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 43.94M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 67,929 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Saratoga Rech Investment stated it has 3.39% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Qs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,332 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.07% or 15,363 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.38% or 1.13 million shares. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 389,949 shares. Cim Lc accumulated 130,607 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Ishares Tr (HDV) stake by 9,791 shares to 25,009 valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 20,976 shares and now owns 62,455 shares. Ishares Us Etf Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 14.80 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by REED DEBRA L, worth $502,074.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 31.61% above currents $111.88 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating.