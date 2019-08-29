Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosted By $341,885 Its Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Position

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) stake by 38.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 68,377 shares as Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 246,535 shares with $1.35M value, up from 178,158 last quarter. Crescent Pt Energy Corp now has $1.86B valuation. The stock increased 7.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.84M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT NAMES CRAIG BRYKSA INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO; 19/04/2018 – ISS BACKS CATION’S CRESCENT POINT BOARD NOMINEES HOWE, PINDER; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.78 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.5 FROM C$11.5; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 01/05/2018 – CPPIB SUPPORTS CRESCENT POINT BOARD SLATE IN CATION PROXY FIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter, Shareholders Should Revoke Any White Proxy Now

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 53.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,688 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 4,013 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 8,701 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 552,439 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Inc owns 11,591 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0.11% or 85,031 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,332 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Btim has 1.64% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,442 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 5.03% or 920,050 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 4,013 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,931 shares. Amg National Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,046 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 13,801 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mcrae Management has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.41% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spinnaker Trust reported 16,833 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Becton Dickinson Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 14,368 shares to 18,915 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 7,585 shares and now owns 13,786 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 7.31% above currents $253.01 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,700 shares. 827,762 are owned by Mackenzie Fin. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 30,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 12,161 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Swiss Bancshares. 3,300 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. Barometer Capital holds 672,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 587,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 42,347 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 11,113 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 246,535 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 4,482 shares.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,435 shares to 20,495 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 4,125 shares and now owns 1,130 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) was reduced too.