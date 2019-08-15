Oakmont Partners Has Raised Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $460,502; Envestnet (ENV) Stock Rose While Ashford Capital Management Lowered by $2.51 Million Its Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 38,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 256,020 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, down from 294,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 589,988 shares traded or 90.93% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 33,474 shares or 1.81% of the stock. 13,931 are owned by Leisure Mngmt. Aureus Asset Limited holds 79,810 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 2.16M shares. Centre Asset Ltd owns 2.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 125,440 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 1.22% or 388,925 shares. Cambridge accumulated 8,752 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 11,120 shares. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 0.69% or 35,787 shares. Wright Investors Inc reported 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Colonial Tru Advsr holds 1.83% or 119,639 shares in its portfolio. 4,660 were reported by Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Doliver Advsr LP owns 1.34 million shares or 43.79% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 0.67% or 256,084 shares. L & S Advsr, California-based fund reported 71,102 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 18,256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc reported 0.15% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 94,968 shares. 766,325 are held by Fiera Cap. Victory Cap invested in 577,049 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Df Dent & stated it has 1.53% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 27,633 shares. Ashford Cap Inc holds 2.44% or 256,020 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 3.33M are owned by Blackrock. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.01% or 1,375 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0.01% or 266,437 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated reported 557,826 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.05% or 53,000 shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 89,839 shares to 235,928 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by 135,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).