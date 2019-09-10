Oakmont Partners Has Raised Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Welch Group Has Boosted Holding in Chevron (CVX)

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 4,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 234,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.91 million, up from 230,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 684 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 4,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is in Watch Mode, Not Panic Mode – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And, Arizona-based fund reported 370 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd owns 31,782 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 61,516 shares. 4.24 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,813 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,665 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Llp has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 35,000 were accumulated by Greenbrier Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 16,835 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares owns 18,836 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliant Inv Ltd Company owns 2.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,039 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 219,553 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,912 shares to 5,540 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 10,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,535 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 11,101 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,931 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 87,672 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Gibson Ltd Llc accumulated 2,539 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,872 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 51,394 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc holds 55,154 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bb&T has 0.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 219,156 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,228 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 368 are held by Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Fayez Sarofim has invested 3.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 65,519 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 72,532 shares. Vident Advisory Lc owns 32,397 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.