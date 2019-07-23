Oakmont Partners Has Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $1.55 Million; Share Value Rose; Capstone Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Nextera Energy (Put) (NEE)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Put) (NEE) by 355.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 64,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 1.46M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 5.50 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SAYS A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE AT 0700 UK TIME (0600 GMT) ON MONDAY APRIL 30; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: After Flipkart Deal Closes, Walmart, Flipkart, Certain Minority Shareholders Plan to Enter Into Agreement –SEC Filing; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,072 shares to 10,084 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,482 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.31% or 10.26M shares. Segment Wealth Limited Co invested in 1.12% or 54,155 shares. King Luther Capital owns 380,310 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.47M shares. Violich Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% or 6,579 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 130,723 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Liberty Management Inc reported 7,114 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.79M shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 84,740 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Legacy Private owns 31,924 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3,473 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 2.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Holt Cap Llc Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership reported 14,115 shares stake. Bb&T Corp owns 102,040 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers holds 1.58 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs holds 0.22% or 2,620 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 22,302 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Axel Cap Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Hudock Cap Group Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 73,069 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 78,259 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 38,481 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Middleton & Inc Ma reported 1.35% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 18,193 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 3,077 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,800 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 9,672 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.