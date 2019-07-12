Oakmont Partners Has Raised Illumina (ILMN) Holding By $928,450; Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Continental Resources (CLR) Holding By $1.62 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc increased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 126.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oakmont Partners Llc acquired 2,995 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Oakmont Partners Llc holds 5,355 shares with $1.66M value, up from 2,360 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $52.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $363.66. About 1.34M shares traded or 40.74% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 45.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 36,813 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 8.93%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 118,374 shares with $5.30M value, up from 81,561 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $15.44B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 1.99M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. 3,300 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $969,078 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by Dadswell Charles. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Inc has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 12,245 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 43,647 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 28,227 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg reported 935 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 16,277 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments reported 9,925 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 21,694 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 20,662 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Company reported 2,077 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 16,310 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 8,565 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Regent Lc owns 2,270 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 69,258 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 4,493 shares to 93,804 valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,399 shares and now owns 6,696 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. $39.32 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, February 21. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. Jefferies maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.