Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $444,480 as Market Valuation Rose; Farr Miller & Washington Holds Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 34,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 565,187 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48M, up from 530,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27M shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,468 shares to 26,341 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 35,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.